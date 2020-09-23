KRK Shames Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Over Drug Involvement: “Bollywood Ki Choriyan, Choron Se Kam Thode Hai”

Bollywood is going through the worst phase currently. It all began with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe. Rhea Chakraborty was first found to be procuring and consuming drugs. Eventually, names like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone also surfaced. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is now shaming these actresses in a derogatory post.

Time and again, Kamaal comes up with something controversial. He recently was seen demanding a ban for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14. Now, in a recent post, the critic claims that he knew about Deepika’s drug involvement when she chose Rahul Gandhi as her preferred Prime Minister.

“दीपिका ने अपने एक interview में कहा था, कि वो राहुल गांधी को इंडिया का PM देखना चाहती है! मैं तो उसी दिन समझ गया था, कि ये ड्रग्स लेती है!” wrote KRK.

(Deepika Padukone on one of her interviews said that she wants to see Rahul Gandhi as India’s prime minister. I understood that day itself, that she consumes drugs.)

दीपिका ने अपने एक interview में कहा था, कि वो राहुल गांधी को इंडिया का PM देखना चाहती है! मैं तो उसी दिन समझ गया था, कि ये ड्रग्स लेती है!😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in another tweet, KRK shamed Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan over their alleged involvement in drugs. He mocked them saying, “#shradhakapoor #SaraAliKhan #RakulPreet #DeepikaPadukone have proved, Ki Apni Bollywood Ki Choriyan, Choron Se Kam Thode Hi Hai. #MaalHaiKya!”

Just like Kangana Ranaut, Kamaal too made fun of the Cocktail actress’ depression campaign. He tweeted, “Good morning friends! #MaalHaiKya! Repeat after me depression is fake, drugs is real.”

Good morning friends! #MaalHaiKya!

Repeat after me depression is fake, drugs is real.🤪 pic.twitter.com/UhuIYDkdnO — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 22, 2020

And wait, Kamaal R Khan did not stop there. The critic also made out the fun of Bollywood being probed by not one just as many as 3 government agencies over the Sushant Singh Rajput drug angle.

KRK wrote, “Pahle #CBI, Fir #ED Fir #NCB Aur Ab #NIA Karegi Bollywood Ki investigation. Matlab government Ek Baar Hi Kyon Nahi Kah Deti, Ki Bollywood Walon, Tumne Bade Photos Nikaale Hain PM Modi Ji Ke Saath Aur Publicity Ki Hai. Ab Sood Samet Wapis Karo, Aur Bollywood Ko Band Karo!”

Pahle #CBI, Fir #ED Fir #NCB Aur Ab #NIA Karegi Bollywood Ki investigation. Matlab government Ek Baar Hi Kyon Nahi Kah Deti, Ki Bollywood Walon, Tumne Bade Photos Nikaale Hain PM Modi Ji Ke Saath Aur Publicity Ki Hai. Ab Sood Samet Wapis Karo, Aur Bollywood Ko Band Karo!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 23, 2020

In a distasteful tweet, Kamaal R Khan even wrote that Swara Bhasker won’t be summoned by NCB because she isn’t a high-profile celebrity.

“#SwaraBhasker won’t be summoned by #NCB because #NCB officials have confirmed that they are going to question only high profile celebrities,” wrote KRK.

#SwaraBhasker won’t be summoned by #NCB because #NCB officials have confirmed that they are going to question only high profile celebrities. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 23, 2020

