The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a much-needed revolution in Bollywood. Apart from the late actor’s death probe, the investigation on the drug angle is in full force. Even though it’s unfair to comment on the names involved in the drug cartel, the step towards wiping out the evil sources from Bollywood has been welcomed by one and all. Now, speaking about it, actor Puneet Vashist has some strong words to pour in.

Earlier, we saw how the Josh actor took everyone by surprise when he made some shocking allegations on Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Now, once again the actor has taken potshots at the devils of the industry and even questioned veteran cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s silence over Sushant’s case.

Post doing MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni became quite good friends. So, everyone expected Dhoni to demand CBI investigation for the late actor. But as the former Indian cricket team’s captain kept mum, he faced the wrath of SSR fans. Similarly, even Puneet Vashist has expressed his disappointment for the captain cool.

While talking to Bollywood Premee, Puneet Vashist said, “I don’t respect MS Dhoni at all, anymore. Kabhi mila toh aisa aaina dikhaunga na usko (will show him (Dhoni) a mirror, whenever i meet him.”

Apart from Dhoni, he even slammed Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap and other Bollywood celebrities.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, recently, Puneet Vashist had said that he predicted much ago about the connection of Dawood Ibrahim led D Company and Sushant Singh Rajput death. He said that the intellectuals like Subramaniam Swamy and others are pointing towards the theories, which were explained by him a month ago.

He had even added that at least 150 people will get arrested after the investigation. Also, he said, there were five individuals involved in the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, he claimed of teaching dancing to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, who went onto edit his roles later.

