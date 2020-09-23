The countdown for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 has begun. This year is expected to be high on TRPs since Day 1. Apart from Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh and other contestants – the makers have also invited Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to be a part of the initial week. When it comes to reality shows, strategies are important but in BB – it never works that way!

One of the contestants, Naina, has previously been a part of MTV’s Splitsvilla. She may have experience of a reality TV show, but things are different when you’re locked in a house for months. Without giving an official confirmation to her entry, the Kumkum Bhagya actress has revealed her plans.

Naina Singh in a conversation with ETimes TV said, “When one’s outside the Bigg Boss house, they make all kind of assumptions about people, and the situations they might find themselves in. But when they go inside, it’s completely different. So pre-planned strategies never work inside the Bigg Boss house.”

Furthermore, according to Naina Singh, it’s never about the strategies but how truthful you are! “It’s never about strategies. It’s about how truthful you are to yourself, and how honestly you want to portray yourself in front of the audience. You can’t depend on strategies in the long run. You have no choice but to be real,” added the Kumkum Bhagya beauty.

Meanwhile, Naina emerged as the winner of MTV’s Splitsvilla 10. She won the grand title alongside Baseer Ali. Divya Agarwal, Priyank Sharma were some of her fellow contestants.

Singh’s stint in Splitsvilla landed her with a couple of TV opportunities. She went onto be a part of Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstars. She eventually bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya.

Naina Singh quit Kumkum Bhagya earlier this year. The actress couldn’t relate to her character and wanted to refrain from misleading the audience.

It is also rumoured that Naina left Kumkum in order to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14.

Are you excited to see Naina Singh in BB14? Share your views in the comments’ section below.

