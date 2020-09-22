Poonam Pandey’s wedding with husband Sam Bombay came as a surprise to all her fans. They looked surreal in their wedding couture and pictures of the same went viral in no time. Soon enough, they flew to Goa for their honeymoon where things went down the road hill.

Yes, that’s correct. Pandey filed a molestation complaint against her husband in Goa and he got arrested right away.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Canacona village where Poonam Pandey is also shooting for her film. Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, “Poonam Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested.”

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey announced her wedding on September 10, 2020, on her social media accounts. She has also been giving a glimpse of her honeymoon on her Instagram account and shared a video and captioned it, “Having the best honeymoon :)”

Post that Poonam Pandey shared a picture of herself with a caption, “Should I ask him to tie me up and play with me?” to which husband replied, “@ipoonampandey You have to untie me first.”

Later, Poonam shared a video of herself with the husband not being in the frame and captioned it, “The unsuccessful art of seduction.”

What do you guys think about this yet another Poonam Pandey controversy? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below. Also, stick to this space for more regular updates.

