Poonam Pandey Marries Sam Bombay & Netizens Are Surely Having A Field Day

Guess who’s breaking the internet again? It’s none other than Poonam Pandey and for all the right reasons. The actress is married to long time beau, Sam Bombay and their wedding pictures are going viral on the internet.

Sam is a Mumbai based director and time and again, Poonam used to tease her fans with sultry pictures of herself with boyfriend.

Ever since Poonam Pandey shared pictures on social media, the netizens are going gaga over it and one user tweeted, “Nice jodi jaldi pregnant ho esa ashirvad he….”

Another user tweeted, “When are you releasing your suhagraat video”.

It seems like the internet has some kick-a** reactions to Poonam’s wedding with Sam. Here’s a compilation of the best reactions from her twitter post:

Those are some really funny reactions on the actress’ wedding picture with Sam Bombay.

Poonam Pandey rose to media spotlight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she began her career as a model.

She was one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest. Poonam has also appeared on the cover page of the fashion magazine.

