Abhay Deol Witnesses California Fire: "We Got The Smoke Come In"

Actor Abhay Deol, who made his debut with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Socha Na Tha is 2005, is currently enjoying a vacation in California. Unfortunately, this trip isn’t all that great as a massive wildfire has broken out in the state.

As per the actor’s latest post on social media, he was enjoying the sunny weather until things changed.

“Always sunny in California, until the wind direction changed and we got the smoke come in from the fires! With a scarf as my mask (unraveled for this selfie),” Abhay Deol wrote as caption with an image he posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was recently seen in the sci-fi web series, “JL 50“.

Apart from his work projects, Abhay recently made headlines with his posts on social media. Via this post, he expressed his views on nepotism and corrupt practices prevailing in the system.

Abhay Deol wrote, “My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I’m glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I”m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged,”

Abhay added, “Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.”

