Elnaaz Norouzi Is Back From Her Mallorca Islands, Spain Holiday

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany. The Sacred Games actress has now opted for her mandatory home quarantine. Although she spent most of her time in Germany, the actress also made a trip to Spain. Read on to know what she has to say about her trip and how she is spending her time now.

Talking about her return to the city Elnaaz said, “I am so glad to be back. Currently, I am doing my quarantine period. There are multiple projects lined up and I can’t wait to get back on the sets. I had a great time in Spain and Germany. I learned as much as I could — be it cooking, gardening, or other things.”

Talking about her trip to Spain, Elnaaz Norouzi said, “We went on a holiday to Mallorca islands in Spain as the situation eased out a bit. The world is going through a difficult time and we all can do nothing but to do our bit to stay healthy and safe — for ourselves and for everyone around us.”

Elnaaz Norouzi rose to fame with her performance in acclaimed web-series such as Sacred Games and Abhay. She said, “I am happy to be back, though I am staying indoors for now. I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the rules.”

