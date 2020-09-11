Abhishek Bachchan, who recently recovered from coronavirus, has offered some helpful tip for people to follow during these trying time. The coronavirus pandemic, which spread across the globe early this year, has affected the lives and livelihood of one and all. From actors politicians and the layman, every segment of society has been touched by this virus.

Abhishek, via a recent post on social media, has requested one and all to take safety precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of positive cases is seeing a steep rise in the country currently.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan posted a small clip in which he is seen urging people to wear a mask while stepping out. He says, “Wherever you go out or meet somebody …keep your mask on guys. Don’t take it lightly. Be safe.”

Abhishek Bachchan smartly used his message to endorse his latest outing, the web series ‘Breathe’. One can spot the word ‘Breathe’ written on the mask.

When Abhishek was tested COVID-19 positive, his father, Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya too were diagnosed with positive results. The entire family recovered from the virus.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a full plate with films like ‘Ludo’, ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Bob Biswas’.

