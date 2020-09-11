Sara Khan, well-known for her role as Sadhna from Star Plus shows Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, has been tested Covid-19 positive. She also shared the news on Instagram and soon her friends and colleagues from the TV industry wished for the actress a speedy recovery.

The actress on Thursday shared a statement on Instagram saying, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home. Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Take a look at the post:

After Sara Khan shared the post, several TV stars like Jay Bhanushali, Ankita Lokhande, Sayantani Ghosh, Kishwer Merchant and entrepreneur Raj Kundra sent wishes for her speedy recovery.

Ankita Lokhande commented on her post, “Hey Sara, get well soon. Let me know in case you need any help. I’m just a call away.”

Teejay Sidhu’s comment on the post read, “Sending you love and healing. Take care, love.”

Sara Khan had recently joined the cast of the TV show Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. After being tested coronavirus positive the actress in an exclusive official statement for the readers of Koimoi said that she has taken a break from the shoot and following her doctor’s medical advice religiously.

The statement read, “I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the COVID test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested.”

