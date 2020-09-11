Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shehnaaz Gill Confirmed As The First Guest

Bigg Boss 14 is set to begin in less than a month. We’ve already heard about a list of probable contestants. Koimoi has even shared 7 confirmed names of the season. Adding to the joy, our latest development will leave you excited. Shehnaaz Gill is going to be a part of the show. Below is all the scoop you need.

For a while now, rumours were rife that contestants from last year will be a part of this season. Names like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others were doing the rounds. Koimoi has now exclusively learnt that Shehnaaz has been confirmed as the first guest.

Yes, you heard that right! Shehnaaz Gill has given her nod and will be a part of the show for the initial period. “Bigg Boss always requires some pace to be created initially. The contestants are getting used to the environment and need some kick to open up. The makers then contemplated on ways to ensure high TRPs since the start. They have approached a couple of former contestants. Shehnaaz has given her nod, while the discussions are on-going with others,” revealed a source close to the development.

It is being said that around 2-3 ex-contestants will be part of Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla has been approached too but he may be looking forward to another show. Owing to the same, the Bigg Boss 13 winner may not be a part of the initial promotions.

Meanwhile, we also hear that Rashami Desai has refused and will not be seen in the house. However, there remains no official confirmation about that either.

Stay tuned to Koimoi until we bring you the next update on Bigg Boss 14. We will soon be sharing the names of the other guests!

