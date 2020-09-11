Director Sudhanshu Saria created waves when he premiered his new film, Knock Knock Knock, at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival last year. Now, the film will be available for public viewing on a streaming platform from September 15.

‘Knock Knock Knock’, a psychological thriller, has been written and directed by Saria. It features Shantilal Mukherjee and Phuden Sherpa as the pivotal cast. The story of the film revolves around an elderly Bengali man who designs crosswords and a Nepalese boy who decides to interrupt his day to befriend him.

Sudhanshu Saria is best known for his same-sex love story ‘LOEV’. The film that released in 2015, did the rounds of several international film festivals.

Said director Sudhanshu Saria, “The love and adulation the film has received has surpassed my greatest expectations. I’m glad to live in these times when distribution avenues and platforms exist to allow filmmakers to tell whatever story they want, regardless of language, subject matter or duration.”

‘Knock Knock Knock’ which will drop on MUBI soon.

