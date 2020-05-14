Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Complains About Lack Of Hygiene At Grocery Stores In Germany

Elnaaz Norouzi of “Sacred Games” fame, is in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown. The Iran-born, German-raised actress complained about the lack of hygiene in the grocery stores.

“COVID-19 has struck the world really badly and more so,” she said.

Elnaaz complained that there is a lack of “hygienic things in the grocery stores”.

“There is a lack of hygienic things in grocery stores. People here are just over buying things as they have no clue when all this will end. On the other hand I am happy that I am with my parents and can take care of them as much as I can in these times,” she said.

Elnaaz added: “We have to stand tall and fight this all together, in the positive that we will overcome this soon and I can fly back to Mumbai in no time.” Meanwhile, Elnaaz has a wide knowledge of plants and she is using it now while being locked down in Germany.

“I just love plants. I think it’s in my family, my aunt and my mom love gardening! So I guess that’s where it is coming from, and now that I have so much time I thought I’d take up gardening,” Elnaaz said.

“It’s amazing. I get into a state of flow sometimes and forget everything around me, maybe I can find a way to continue having lots of plants around me when I’m back in India,” she added and urge everyone to “abide by the protocols set during the lockdown and let’s all try to look at positives from it”.

