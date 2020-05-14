Akshay Kumar Donates 1000 Wrist Bands To The Mumbai Police To Help Them Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

Akshay Kumar is one of those Bollywood stars who have most aggressively worked to help needy amidst the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Starting from donating 25 crores to PM Cares Fund, the superstar has participated in most of the activities related to providing relief to frontliners.

Just a few days back, Akshay Kumar along with other Bollywood stars participated in the #IForIndia concert. The show ended up collecting a donation amount of 52 crores for front liners.

Now being the brand ambassador of a leading health brand who announced a major breakthrough in early COVID-19 detection, Akshay Kumar has done it yet again. The superstar has extended his help towards the Mumbai Police now.

Akshay Kumar has donated 1000 wrist bands to the Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. These watches through its wrist band with sensors detect early COVID-19 symptoms

In fact, thanks to Akshay Kumar, Mumbai Police will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with the preventive health platform.

On the work front, Akshay has films like Sooryavanshi & Laxmmi Bomb lined up for release. He will also be seen in films like Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and others.

