Arshad Warsi Wants To ‘Move On To New Things’ On Being Asked About Munnabhai 3; Actor REVEALS Interesting Details About Golmaal 5

Actor Arshad Warsi is gearing up for his upcoming horror flick titled Durgavati opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film will mark Arshad’s debut in the horror genre and the actor will be seen opposite Bhumi for the first time. Arshad will be seen playing a politician in the movie.

Arshad Warsi and Bhumi Pednekar had just wrapped up the last schedule of Durgavati before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Both the actors are quite excited for the film to release.

Speaking about the film and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Bhumi is the female Aamir Khan. She will keep on giving retakes until she is satisfied. Durgavati is a really good but difficult film for an actress. This girl has gone to hell and back while the film was being shot.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty announced the fifth installment of his much-loved franchise, Golmaal recently. Arshad Warsi, who has been an integral part of the films was questioned about it. The actor shared that the makers are working on the script currently and that he is waiting for the narration. He believed that the madness and fun that they have while making the film is what draws people towards it.

Arshad Warsi, who rose to fame by playing the character of Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munnabhai also spoke about the rumors of Munnabhai 3. The actor said, “I know what everyone knows. The idea is to make it, when, and how is still to be figured out. I’m happy to do the film because people like it, but personally I want to move on to new things.”

Arshad Warsi is also excited about a big-budget film directed by Samir Tewari. The duo earlier worked together in Mr. Joe B Carvalho. The actor promises that things are going to change after the lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!