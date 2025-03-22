The much-anticipated third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise is officially on its way. Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, promises to bring another thrilling courtroom drama filled with humor and intense legal battles. However, a prominent trade analyst recently confirmed that the courtroom has finally locked its release date. Expectations are soaring high, with Akshay and Arshad coming together for the third part.

Jolly LLB 3: What To Expect?

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the mastermind behind the first two films, the movie is set to bring back the charm and wit that made the series a fan favorite. This time, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will go head-to-head in a courtroom showdown, making it more intense.

The film also features Saurabh Shukla as the ever-entertaining Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, along with Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. While details of the case at the heart of the story remain under wraps, fans can expect a mix of hard-hitting legal drama.

Jolly LLB 3: Release Date

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Jolly LLB 3 will hit the big screens on September 19, 2025. He took to social media to break the news, stating, “#Xclusiv… AKSHAY KUMAR – ARSHAD WARSI: ‘JOLLY LLB 3’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise.”

This announcement has set the stage for a grand cinematic experience as fans eagerly await the return of their favorite legal eagles.

Jolly LLB 3: Production Insights

Principal photography for Jolly LLB 3 commenced in May 2024, with significant portions filmed in Ajmer, Rajasthan. To achieve authenticity in the representation of legal proceedings in the film, a very detailed courtroom set was constructed at the DRM office of Ajmer for the purpose of shooting.

As the release date approaches, the buzz grows brighter for Jolly LLB 3. So, hold on to your calendars and clear the road for September 19, 2025, to witness another bout of courtroom drama, laughter, and intriguing moments!

