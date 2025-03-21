Salman Khan’s arrival on Eid is a grand celebration in itself. His action thriller Sikandar is set for release on March 30, 2025. The countdown has begun, and we hear the trailer release date has been locked. But has the grand launch event been canceled? Scroll below for the latest scoop!

Rumored Trailer Release Date

As per multiple online reports, the trailer of Salman Khan’s Sikandarbe released either on March 23 or 24. This means the makers will be unveiling the final promo around a week before the big release. It is indeed a huge risk as the reception will majorly determine the advance booking trends.

As per the ongoing trends, Sikandar could become the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan by surpassing Bharat’s 42.30 crores. If the pre-release buzz is high, it could very well hit the double century and go beyond that! The Sunday release is another huge risk, and we’ve previously seen it backfiring during Tiger 3.

Sikandar Advance Booking

The advance booking for Sikandar in the international market commenced long ago. However, the pre-sales are yet to begin in India. A day after the trailer release, the makers will reportedly start the advance booking.

So if the trailer is unveiled on March 23, cine-goers will be able to pre-book at least a week before. One can only imagine the houseful and fast-filling shows on BookMyShow.

Trailer launch event cancelled?

There are also reports that Salman Khan will not be doing many on-ground events. The makers were planning a grand trailer launch event involving the presence of his massive fan base. However, as most know, Bhaijaan has been granted Z+ security since multiple threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Due to security reasons, the trailer launch has been canceled, and Salman will now majorly promote the film through digital platforms.

Koimoi also reached out to Salman Khan’s team for a fact check, but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The supporting cast also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

