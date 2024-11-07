It was earlier reported that superstar Salman Khan had received a fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, who asked him to apologize at the Boshnoi community temple or pay 5 crore. However, there has now been a latest update on the case. According to the officials, a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan has been found the accused who sent the life-threatening message to Salman Khan. He was nabbed by the police authorities in Karnataka and was handed over to the Maharashtra Police.

The man’s name has been revealed to be Vikram, who hails from Rajasthan’s Jalore. Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told PTI, “Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today.” The authorities further revealed that the accused in Salman Khan’s death threat case had been putting up base in many places in Karnataka before going to Haveri.

It was further revealed that Vikram was working at construction sites and had rented a room in Gowdar Oni. Furthermore, the man arrested in Salman Khan’s death threat case also claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s fan. The police officials said, “The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police.”

Talking about the death threat which was sent to Salman Khan, it said, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.” The accused initially claimed to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has been shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar in Hyderabad amid tight security.

