Superstar Salman Khan has bounced back to work amid several death threats. This has also left the family members and fans of the actor extremely worried. In the latest development, the megastar has received a fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. For the unversed, Salman has been receiving death threats mostly from Bishnoi and his gang, who are claiming the same as a retaliation to the actor’s blackbuck case.

Salman Khan has been reportedly asked to apologize at the temple of the Bishnoi community or pay 5 crore. According to a news report in PTI, the threatening message was sent to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room from Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. The report further stated that the message was sent last night (November 4) on Whatsapp. The message threatening harm to the Dabangg actor’s life read, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother speaking… If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

The police investigations have reportedly begun wherein they have been trying to trace the origin of the message. ANI’s X account also revealed that a case has been registered in the case. The statement read, “In the case of a threat to actor Salman Khan, the process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced: Mumbai Police.”

Salman Khan’s close friend and politician Baba Siddiqui was recently shot dead, wherein Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang have taken responsibility for the same. The actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Sikander in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace amid heavy security. The movie is being directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

