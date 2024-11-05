The trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk has been released by the makers. The movie has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and portrays Junior Bachchan in a vulnerable role. The film has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The I Want To Talk trailer begins with Arjun (Abhishek Bachchan) trying to say the word ‘extraordinary’ with the guidance of his daughter while having his neck completely plastered and bandaged after a presumably surgery. We can then hear is voiceover wherein he says that every story has a purpose and a meaning. He adds that his life’s purpose is to apologize to the people who he has hurt and that he still does not know the meaning of his life.

I Want To Talk revolves around a man struggling with his suppressed emotions and feelings while the uncertainty of his life looms in the vicinity. Even though his family members seem to support him during this life-altering throat surgery, he feels a void wherein he is unable to express himself. We especially see his complicated relationship with his daughter, wherein sometimes the latter finds her father too intrusive in her life.

The I Want To Talk trailer also has some light moments wherein Arjun’s parents think that their granddaughter is pregnant or when his doctor contemplates changing the locks of his clinic so that Arjun cannot disturb him. But on the totality, the movie deals with the sensitive subject of a man’s inner turmoil while battling a life-threatening disease. However, Abhishek Bachchan is definitely the star of the trailer.

The actor is brutally honest and unleashes all the vulnerability and realism in his performance. Abhishek Bachchan also seems to have gained weight for the role which only adds to the dedication that he has shown for the character. I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, and Johnny Lever in the lead roles. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

Take A Look At The I Want To Talk Trailer

