Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of Rs 7300 crore, according to the data provided by the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. He lives in a Rs 200 crore mansion today called ‘Mannat’ and owns an extensive car collection that features four-wheelers from brands like BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Bugatti, and Range Rover.

However, did you know there was a time when SRK’s car was taken away as he couldn’t pay its EMI? Those were Shah Rukh’s initial days in the Hindi film industry.

One of his closest co-stars and a business friend, actor Juhi Chawla, made this revelation. She had seen SRK very closely and had known him since the day he didn’t have his house when he used to eat food on the film unit’s set.

While speaking at an event once, Juhi revealed how Shah Rukh once came dejected on the film set after his car was taken away as he couldn’t afford to pay its installment.

“He had no home in Mumbai, as he came from Delhi. Nobody cooked for him, so he used to eat at the unit. Unit ka khana khaate they..unit ki chai peete they. He had one car. It was a black gypsy. He used to do 2-3 shifts as he used to work around the clock. He was very driven. For some reason, he could not pay for his car; maybe he couldn’t pay his EMI. I don’t think something happened, and his car got taken away. That day, he came very dejected to his set, and I said, ‘Don’t worry, you will have many cars. They will come, you see,’ I told him. This is nothing.’ And look at him, where he has gone. Where he has reached today,” Juhi said.

Shah Rukh has worked in several movies with Juhi, such as Darr, Yes Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Duplicate, Ram Jaane, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

The 59-year-old actor came to Mumbai from Delhi in 1991. He initially started with the television serial Fauji and, in 1992, landed a role in the film Deewana. Shah Rukh’s entry became a rage, which was the beginning of the era of SRK.

In his three-decade career, he has done more than 100 films, winning 14 Filmfare awards for the role of Best Actor. In 2023, he gave back-to-back three blockbusters: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. His next release, King, is expected to hit the theaters in October 2025.

