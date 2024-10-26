Kiara Advani is one of the most prominent figures in the Bollywood industry today. The actress debuted with the film Fugly in 2014. However, did you know that Kiara Advani’s parents share a great bond with superstars Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla? Read on.

In an old interview, Kiara shared her connection with Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla before entering movies. She said, “Obviously, I would take his advice on everything I was doing, but contrary to what everyone thinks that he told my producer (to cast me), she called him up and said, ‘Listen, we like her, and we’ve selected her. We believe you’re mentoring her, so I wanted to call you directly and tell you we will take this girl.”

“So, he called me and said, ‘You’ve auditioned for this film, and they like you. What does your gut tell you? From the moment I read the character sketch, I knew I wanted to be a part of this film. I had to nail this one.” she said

Further, when questioned about her connection with Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla, the Shershah actress shared that they are family friends and that she had known them since childhood. Kiara said, “They’re both family friends. My parents have grown up with them. Juhi, aunty, should I even call her aunty? She’s young and beautiful; I don’t want to call her aunty. She has seen me grow upright since I was born. She’s seen me doing all this nautanki since I was a kid.”

She then added, “I remember, Holi parties would be at her house, and my house, and I would be the eldest amongst all the family friends and children, so he would be like, you know how typical aunties are na, ‘Do something for all the mothers, entertain karo.’ So, being the oldest, I would choreograph this dance, and all the bachchas would be my backup.”

Kiara Advani has completed nearly 10 years in the industry and has made a name for herself. She has worked in films such as Satyaprem ki Katha, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershah, Jug Jug Jiyo, and many more. The actress will be next seen in War 2 professionally, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and JR.NTR. On the personal front, Kiara Advani married Siddharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2022.

