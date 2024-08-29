Bollywood’s heartthrob and iconic actor, Salman Khan, has been known for his charismatic screen presence and blockbuster films. After earning stardom in the 1980s with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya, he became a household name and cemented his status in India’s Bollywood industry. Salman has fans all over the world, but there’s one love story that remains hidden in the Bollywood industry.

In a throwback interview, Salman admitted that he proposed to Juhi Chawla for marriage early in their careers as he was charmed by her innocence and grace. It was the early ‘90s when both were focused on their jobs. In the video, Salman can be seen expressing his admiration for Juhi stating, “She’s a very sweet, adorable girl. I asked her father if he’d let her marry me, but he refused.”

When the interviewer asked him the reason behind the rejection, Salman shared, “Maybe I don’t fit the bill I guess…pata nahi kya chahiye unko.” It could probably have been Salman’s then-incipient career or maybe her father sensed that they were not destined to be together. Whatever the reason was, Juhi’s father put an end to it.

Reflecting on the proposal video, Juhi addressed it and shared with a laugh to News18, “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir Khan, or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue.”

She further explained that Salman teased her to this day for not doing the movie with him. Juhi shared that she and Salman rarely worked together on films but they did a lot of stage shows. She and Salman worked together in Deewana Mastana.

Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

