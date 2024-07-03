Bollywood movies have been struggling to recover their costs at the box office, largely because of their high budgets. Anurag Kashyap recently called Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan the “most cost-conscious” stars. Now, producer Ramesh Taurani is backing his claims detailing how the finances worked out in Race 3. Scroll below for all the details!

A lot of Bollywood movies have flopped at the box office in the post-pandemic phase. While content has evolved and audience preferences have changed, exorbitant salary demands by actors have also affected the business. Some recent examples are Selfiee, Laal Singh Chaddha, Adipurush, Bawaal, and Mission Raniganj.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Ishq Vishk Rebound producer Ramesh Taurani broke silence on the current situation in Bollywood. He shared, “So, entourage cost is there, but a bigger problem is the star fee. It’s true that they ask for a high fee but a lot of stars today are mindful of the recoveries and the business, and they come in backend, and they agree for profit sharing.”

Ramesh Taurani cited examples of the three Khans in Bollywood and how they ensure producers don’t end up in loses. He added, “Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan do that. We made Race 3 with Salman, and everything was on a partnership basis. All big stars do this today. So, if the entourage cost increases, it will also be deducted from their share. It is a better business model.”

On the professional front, Ramesh Taurani will also produce Race 4 and Soldier 2. In the past, he has backed biggies like Raaz (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Ishq Vishk (2003), Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013).

Salman Khan will be seen in Sikandar next. He also has The Bull, Tiger vs Pathaan, among others, in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! “Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Be Blessed With A Baby Boy Who’ll Fill Their Lives With Charm & Good Luck”: Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News