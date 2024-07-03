It does not matter whether Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are blessed with a boy or a girl because every child is a miracle in the lives of parents, and he or she will sprout a spring of happiness, gifting joy to the beautiful couple and filling their lives with a new kind of love! But low-key, aren’t we curious to know whether it’s going to be a cute little angel or an adorable munda?

Deepika Padukone, the sensational Om Shanti Om actress, is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. On February 29, Deepika and Ranveer announced via an Instagram post that they were expecting their first child, due in September 2024. This news caused the internet to rejoice, with fans flooding social media with congratulations and good wishes to their beloved Deepveer.

Since then, Deepika has made a few public appearances for her blockbuster flick, Kalki 2898 AD, leaving fans in awe of her glow. On Tuesday night, the expectant mother was spotted arriving at a Mumbai theatre and being greeted enthusiastically by paparazzi.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer and face reader, has predicted whether the perfect couple will have a baby girl or a baby boy. Guruji is a well-known astrologer, prophesier, and philanthropist who has been a beacon of hope for thousands of people over the last decade. In an exclusive piece for KoiMoi in 2022, Guruji successfully predicted Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy, stating that the couple would have to wait for good news until 2024.

Guruji says that the power couple’s astrological calculations and facial reading indicate that they are most likely to have a baby boy who will be a prince to his parents. Since both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among some of the most sought-after and watched celebrities in India, it is natural for people to be enthusiastic about the coming of a new family member. With two exceptionally talented parents, the little one is expected to be born full of charm and good luck.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will appear in the film Singham Again, which will be released in theaters on November 1. We wish them good luck and many congratulations on welcoming their youngest family member.

