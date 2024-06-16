It’s now official that Singham Again has moved ahead from Independence Day and is all set to arrive on Diwali. Yes, the film isn’t arriving solo and has big competition in the form of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but still, Rohit Shetty and the team won’t be that worried. We say so because Shetty has a strong track record at the Indian box office when it comes to Diwali releases, as none of his films have failed.

Shetty is amongst the most successful directors of Indian cinema. One may argue about his style of humor and entertainment, but the fact can’t be denied that he has consistently delivered big-money spinners in the comedy genre, which is a tough feat to pull off. Over the years, a connection has been developed between his films and the audience.

Yes, Rohit Shetty has given some flops in his career, and even his last release, Cirkus, was a failure, but when it comes to setting the cash registers ringing during Diwali, the hit machine has never disappointed. With this, Singham Again seems to be in a safe zone. Apart from the lucrative festive season, it’ll also benefit from the franchise factor.

Till now, five films of Rohit Shetty have released during Diwali including Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, and Sooryavanshi, and none of them have flopped at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Rohit Shetty‘s Diwali releases, along with their verdicts:

Golmaal Returns – 51.90 crores (Hit)

(Hit) All The Best – 41.75 crores (Average)

(Average) Golmaal 3 – 106.30 crores (Super-Hit)

(Super-Hit) Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores (Super-Hit)

(Super-Hit) Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores (Plus)

Such a record of Rohit Shetty puts Singham Again in a good position this Diwali. Let’s see how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 challenges it!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Jumps By 60% On Saturday, Effect Of Positive Word-Of-Mouth Kicks In!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News