As expected, there was very good jump in collections on Saturday for Munjya as the numbers pretty much doubled up over Friday [3.75 crores]. Anything over 5 crores would have been quite impressive as well and here they have gone all the way up to 6.75 crores, which is simply phenomenal. In fact, the collections are not far off from the last Saturday numbers of 7.40 crores.

What’s all the more remarkable is that the collections have zoomed up even with Chandu Champion as competition. That film hasn’t gone berserk but still saw a solid jump on Saturday. Still, if Munjya is collecting so much, it shows that audiences have really liked the film and are arriving in hordes to catch it even in its second week. The word of mouth is going in favor of this horror comedy which will now show growth all over again on Sunday, something that was restricted last Sunday due to the India v/s Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket match.

As for the overall total, the film now stands at 47 crores and as you read this, it would have been making a brisk progress towards the 50 crores mark. In fact, a lot more would be added to that number by the end of the day which means that the film’s average number per day after 10 days in theatres would be over 5 crores, which is simply terrific. Reason being that it would be more than what the first day [4.21 crores, including Thursday night paid previews] had managed, hence indicating solid trending.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

