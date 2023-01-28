It was back in 2009 when Deepika Padukone acted in her first ever action film, Chandni Chowk To China. In a double role, it was her character of Suzy that kicked and jumped. Post that she got into a femme fatale avtar in Race 2 which also involved some cool action, and though there were not too many stunts that she performed, her athletic physicality went well with the part. The film was a 100 Crore Club success after enjoying a weekend of 51.35 crores.

Well, Deepika has a lot more to rejoice now as with Pathaan, she has featured as a true blue ‘Bond girl’ and this time around the action too has gone many notches up. In the process, the weekend of the Shah Rukh Khan led film has emerged as 166.75 crores which is an incredible 100 crores ahead of what Race 2 had done. Incidentally, Race 2 was also released on 25th January and that too exactly 10 years back on 2013, which is a very cool coincidence.

Here is looking at the biggest weekends (or first three days) that Deepika Padukone films have scored over the years:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores

Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

Chennai Express – 93.66 crores

Padmaavat – 78 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Ram Leela – 51.49 crores

Race 2 – 51.35 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 46.77 crores

This Is 83 – 47 crores

Tamasha – 38.23 crores

Here next big action film is going to be Fighter, though that seems more like an aviation action thriller than the kind that requires body to body combat scenes. One waits to see how Deepika Padukone fights it out on screen all over again in the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

