If Shah Rukh Khan is scoring records with Pathaan then Deepika Padukone is not far behind. In just 2 days, she has scored a huge century with Pathaan which is bigger than the lifetime score of her Ram Leela, This is 83 and Race 2. Apart from that she has two more big ones, Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the lifetime total of which would be surpassed in a couple of more days. Then of course there are her two centuries Happy New Year and Chennai Express, both with Shah Rukh Khan, which would be crossed by the time Sunday is through.

This means that inside 5 days, Pathaan would emerge as her second biggest film ever, which is truly commendable. One film which would take some time to surpass though is Padmaavat which had Deepika as the central lead with Shahid Kapoor as the hero opposite her and Ranveer Singh as the baddie. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film went on to score a triple century and closed at 302.15 crores. That’s the number which Deepika Padukone would be targeting to be surpassed in quick time and this feat should be accomplished in 10 days flat.

This is how the film compares (after just 2 days) with the lifetime score of all her other centuries:

Pathaan – 127 crores* (2 days)

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 188 crores

Ram Leela – 118.70 crores

This Is 83 – 109.02 crores

Race 2 – 100.45 crores

Deepika Padukone has been enjoying a very good streak at the box office ever since she made her debut with Om Shanti Om back in 2007. In the recent past she did make waves with Gehraiyaan as well on OTT, though it’s the box office which speaks the loudest. She did face a rare disappointment in the form of Chhapaak but with her yet untitled film with Prabhas, in-production Fighter, upcoming Fighter and then the action biggie with Rohit Shetty where she plays a cop, there is a lot more that one would hear of Deepika in years to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

