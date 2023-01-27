The unthinkable has happened. History has been re-written. Something unfathomable has truly happened. The huge milestone of 70 crores box office has been breached by Pathaan, and the best part is that this was never even a target that one was expecting to begin with right through 2023. After an underwhelming 2022, all that one looked forward to in 2023 was survival. The bare minimum need was for the films to at least open decently, gain some momentum and then end with a respectable lifetime number. Records were never in sight, but they are breaking now.

This can well be seen from the fact that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer went on a massive overdrive on Thursday. This being a Republic Day and all around positive word of mouth spreading after Wednesday euphoria which was primarily been driven by fandom, it was the neutral audience that joined the party as well on Thursday. Yes, a good number of tickets had been sold in advance for yesterday but then it was the current booking that made the difference. After all, there is as much as a film can do on the basis of advance booking but eventually, it’s the current booking that differentiates one biggie from another.

That’s the reason why a huge number of 70 crores* that were collected on Thursday has its price worth in gold. Really, in the times when so many biggies couldn’t manage this kind of number even in their lifetime last year, and a weekend in this range was seeing all around celebrations even for the best of the lot, here comes this Sidharth Anand directed action drama Pathaan which collects this much in a single day. Today, there would be a dip since it’s a regular day but from tomorrow, the collections will rise again till Sunday.

So far, Pathaan has collected 127 crores* at the box office and by the close of the extended weekend, the biggie would have gone way pas the 200 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

