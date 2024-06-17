Anurag Kashyap is spitting facts, even if that means revealing what goes behind the curtains in Bollywood. The filmmaker recently exposed starry tantrums that impact the budget of Hinid projects. He is now making noise over his unfiltered statement about Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, who do not affect film expenses. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Bollywood projects are currently suffering because of the high salary demands of actors. Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, among others, come at an expensive cost. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan take the route of profit-sharing.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Anurag Kashyap called Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan the “most cost-conscious.” He said, “Main bade actors ke saath kaam nahi karta, lekin sabse jyada cost conscious industry mein humare teen bade stars hai- Shah Rukh, Salman aur Aamir. Teeno fees nahi lete film mein. Wo har film backend lete hai. Unki koi film costly nahi hoti.”

And one would agree that with higher risks come higher benefits. For example, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a hat trick of success in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. His action film with Siddharth Anand made a whopping 543.22 crores. The Atlee directorial garnered 640.42 crores, while the comedy dramedy with Rajkumar Hirani grossed 232 crores. One can imagine the kind of money SRK would have made in profits.

Similarly, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been sharing profits for their big-budget films for years.

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of Bad Cop. He will be acting in the web series, that also features Gulshan Devaiah. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Khan Melts Hearts with His Adorable Dimples, Netizens Can’t Get Enough: “He Is Kind & Humble Like His Father”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News