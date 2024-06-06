Vijay Sethupathi is a well-known personality in the Indian film industry who is now working in the Hindi film industry. His performance in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan was widely appreciated. Now, the actor has opened up about his experience working with SRK and spilled some details about Bollywood’s King Khan. Keep scrolling for more.

Vijay started his career as a background actor and then did supporting roles before getting his first lead in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. He then solidified his position in the industry with films like 96, Master, Vikram Vedha, and others. Vijay portrayed the role of a trans woman in 2019’s Super Deluxe, and for that, he was honored with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. He appeared in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Meanwhile, Jawan was the second film of SRK to be released in 2023.

In a report by the Times of India, Vijay Sethupathi once again reflected on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay revealed that one thing he learned about SRK while filming the Atlee-directed film is that King Khan’s energy never goes down. The actor also spoke about making some changes in his choice of roles in the future, as he does not wish to do any more villainous roles.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that one day while filming Jawan, Shah Rukh was unwell, but no one could figure it out unless SRK told them. Shah Rukh often praised Vijay on multiple occasions, and that makes the Farzi star really happy.

For the uninitiated, Vijay Sthupathi played the villain to Shah Rukh Khan’s hero in Atlee’s Jawan, but he is no longer willing to play antagonists in movies. According to him, it creates competition with the main lead. Vijay now reportedly wants to focus on romantic films. Could this be the SRK effect?

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi starred in Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif, which is streaming on Netflix. His upcoming Tamil movie Maharaja will be released in theatres on June 14, marking his 50th film in the South Indian film industry.

