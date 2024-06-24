Gone are the days of Bollywood vs South debate because Indian cinema is roaring louder than ever today. Thanks to films like RRR, Brahmastra, Animal, and Jawan, which brought actors and directors together from the best of both worlds. But do you know? Salman Khan had predicted this blockbuster box office success way before anyone else. Scroll below for an exciting throwback.

Content-driven South films like Kantara, Pushpa, and KGF have witnessed a sudden boost in the mainstream world. In fact, there was a point in the post-pandemic phase when cine-goers trusted these films way more than releases by Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Akshay Kumar. Today, there’s a perfect blend as directors and actors from both industries have started working together. To say the least, fans are the happiest!

Jawan (2023) is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. Ace South director Atlee joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan to deliver a humungous success. He aimed for a bigger outing as he approached Thalapathy Vijay for a cameo role, but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. However, the addition of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, is a sign of his bigger vision to mint massive box office collections from Southern as well as Northern belts.

A similar trend was witnessed in the past with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Maidaan, KGF: Chapter 2 are other such examples.

While directors worked upon the formula in recent years, it was Salman Khan in 2022 who suggested this brilliant idea. He told India Today, “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go South. The thing is once you start working together, just imagine the numbers we will all have. That is the main thing that people watch it here, people watch it in the South. You have all the theatres, fans, go and watch him, me. Even they become my fans, we become his fans. Everyone just grows and grows and the numbers become really large. We say ₹300 crore, ₹400 crore. If all of us get together, we can cross ₹3000- ₹4000 crore.”

Well, there’s a reason why he is potentially collaborating with Jawan director Atlee after Allu Arjun recently denied the project owing to creative differences! But this isn’t the first time, the actor has also previously worked with superstars like Prabhudeva (Dabangg 3) a Mohan Raja (Godfather), and Priyadarshan (Kyon Ki).

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger vs Pathaan, The Bull, and Sikandar in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 7 Hollywood Films In $100 Million Club (2nd Weekend): Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is At #1 Spot With 49% Higher Collections Than Inside Out 2, Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News