Actor Shatrughan Sinha and director Subhash Ghai had long been friends and shared great rapport in the industry. However, their professional association didn’t last long due to certain reasons. In a recent chat show, Ghai revealed that it was Sinha’s unprofessional attitude that strained their relationship. Amid this, a social media user has shared an old video in which Sinha allegedly treated Ghai badly for her daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

Posting on Reddit, the user highlighted an old video from an award function where Shatrughan Sinha appeared to snatch a mic from Subhash Ghai and give it to Sonakshi who was just a teenager at the time. It so happened that hosts Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna invited Ghai and Sinha on stage to announce the Best Director award in the 1998 event. Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi who was a teenager at the time, also accompanied him on the stage. It looked like Sinha made sure that his little daughter had her moment, hence grabbed the mic from Ghai. Not only this, it seemed like he pushed back Ghai and let Sonkashi present the award to the winner Karan Johar.

Sharing the video, the Reddit user wrote, “Does anyone know the context behind this video? Is it just a friendly banter or Shatrughan Sinha is actually disrespecting Subhash Ghai?” As soon as the video surfaced, several users flocked to the comment section and shared their reactions. One of the users wrote, “Such a dad thing to do!” Another user commented, “Sonakshi is adorable and Shatrughan is clearly a doting Dad!” On the other hand, one of the users reacted, “He really did this infront of everyone 😳😳no shame.” While another defended Sinha by saying, “Shatrughan Sinha gave Subhash Ghai a chance by working with him in his debut film as director. So, Shatrughan Sinha giving the mic to his daughter picking from Subhash Ghai should not been taken seriously.”

For those unversed, Shatrughan Sinha played the lead role in Subhash Ghai directorial debut movie Kalicharan. The duo have known each other for a long time. Recently, Ghai revealed that the biggest problem of Sinha was that he never reached sets on time. “I confronted him saying ‘Look man, you are my friend, we have done three films together but with this attitude, we cannot work out,” he had said to Pinkvilla while talking about his professional association with Sinha. Meanwhile, Ghai was one of the guests at Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding ceremony that took place in June in Mumbai.

