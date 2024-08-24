For the last few days, there have been reports of Sonakshi Sinha selling her lavish home in Mumbai. It is the same apartment where she got married to her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in a civil ceremony in June.

As the reports of Sonakshi listing her ‘wedding’ home on the market started doing the rounds, some fans even started to speculate if everything was okay between the actress and her husband, as she chose to let go of the property where she had special memories with Zaheer. Well, the real reason behind Sonakshi selling her home has finally come to light.

Sonakshi Sinha is Selling Her Home for Rs. 25 Crore to Move Into a Bigger House

As per sources quoted by ETimes, Sonakshi has listed her home situated in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs. 25 crore as she is moving into a bigger house that is being developed by Zaheer Iqbal. For those who don’t know, Zaheer’s family owns a construction business, and Sonakshi has decided to shift to a house that her husband is developing.

Meanwhile, her Bandra West home is a luxurious 4200 sq. ft. sea-facing property that was first listed by the real-estate Instagram account, The Property Store, at the beginning of the month. The post, which mentioned that the apartment is situated at 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation, was liked by Sonakshi herself. The fully-furnished 4 BHK property has been converted into a large 2 BHK apartment and has facilities like 3 car parks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Property Store (@thepropertystore)

Sonakshi had earlier talked about the importance of having her own home in an interview last year. The Heeramandi actress revealed that she was inspired by her father, Shatrughan Sinha, who bought a 1 BHK apartment in Bandra when he came to Mumbai and still owns it. Sonakshi added that buying and owning her own space is a special feeling for her.

The actress got married to Zaheer on June 23, 2024, in a registry wedding at her Bandra apartment, in the presence of family and close friends. The ceremony was followed by a grand wedding reception. On the work front, Sonakshi was recently seen in the Zee5 horror comedy film Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Must Read: Amy Jackson Steals A Kiss With Ed Westwick, Flaunts Her ‘Bride’ Earrings As The Two Tie The Knot In Italy’s Almafi Coast; See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News