And it’s official! Amy Jackson has entered marital bliss with our very beloved Chuck Bass aka Ed Westwick in Italy’s picturesque Alfami Coast. The lovely couple shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding shenanigans which was kickstarted inside a private jet. They were accompanied by their family members and close friends and Amy’s son Andreas.

Talking about the same, Ed Westwick shared a series of endearing pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony and the main wedding which was an intimate affair. One of the main highlights of the photo dump was Amy Jackson stealing a kiss with her now-husband while sitting on his lap. While the Ek Deewana Tha actress opted for a lovely white sheer gown along with a majestic head accessory for her D-Day, Ed went for a striped formal shirt along with cream-colored pants. The couple can also be sharing a passionate kiss presuambly after their wedding. The Gossip Girl actor captioned the same stating, “Let’s go get married baby! You’re gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes…Let’s go.” Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

On the other hand, Amy Jackson also shared some of the same pictures on her social media handle. However, we also see her flaunting a super cool earring with the word ‘Bride’ etched on it. For her pre-wedding celebration with Ed Westwick which she kickstarted on their private jet, the actress weny for a sleeveless white pantsuit. Take a look at her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick became engaged on January earlier this year. By the looks of some of Amy’s social media posts, we can also see that Ed shares a close bond with her son Andreas whom she had with a previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. We wish the beautiful couple all the love and happiness as they embark on this new journey together.

