And it’s official! Amy Jackson has entered marital bliss with our very beloved Chuck Bass aka Ed Westwick in Italy’s picturesque Alfami Coast. The lovely couple shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding shenanigans which was kickstarted inside a private jet. They were accompanied by their family members and close friends and Amy’s son Andreas.
Talking about the same, Ed Westwick shared a series of endearing pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony and the main wedding which was an intimate affair. One of the main highlights of the photo dump was Amy Jackson stealing a kiss with her now-husband while sitting on his lap. While the Ek Deewana Tha actress opted for a lovely white sheer gown along with a majestic head accessory for her D-Day, Ed went for a striped formal shirt along with cream-colored pants. The couple can also be sharing a passionate kiss presuambly after their wedding. The Gossip Girl actor captioned the same stating, “Let’s go get married baby! You’re gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes…Let’s go.” Take a look at his post.
On the other hand, Amy Jackson also shared some of the same pictures on her social media handle. However, we also see her flaunting a super cool earring with the word ‘Bride’ etched on it. For her pre-wedding celebration with Ed Westwick which she kickstarted on their private jet, the actress weny for a sleeveless white pantsuit. Take a look at her post.
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick became engaged on January earlier this year. By the looks of some of Amy’s social media posts, we can also see that Ed shares a close bond with her son Andreas whom she had with a previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. We wish the beautiful couple all the love and happiness as they embark on this new journey together.
