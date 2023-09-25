Amy Jackson has been making headlines after she took to her Instagram handle to reveal her latest look. The English actress cut her hair short in an uneven buzz cut and slimmed down and has since been the subject of controversy. She is being trolled as many are comparing her look to Hollywood star Cillian Murphy. Moreover, many are also calling the actress ugly and unrecognisable. Following the same, she has now broken her silence and slammed all the trolls.

Amy is a versatile actress who has worked across various genres in many languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. The 31-year-old rose to fame after becoming Miss Teen World in 2009 in the US.

She enjoys a massive fan following of over 13.4 million on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Last week, she debuted a new look for which she cut her short and dropped a carousel of pictures on the social media platform. While many praised her look, Amy Jackson also became a subject of trolls and received a lot of hate from social media users. As she is being widely compared to the Oppenheimer headliner, Amy recently hit back at trolls and gave a befitting reply to them all.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, the Singh Is Bling star revealed she is in the middle of a new project for which she lost a few pounds and cut her locks. Amy Jackson said, “I’m an actor and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I’ve been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role.”

She further added how male actors who change their physique drastically for roles do not receive such hate and said, “The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad. I’ve worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup which doesn’t conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you.”

It seems that Amy Jackson was rather happy about her comparison to Cillian Murphy as she said, “I’m over the moon. He’s chiselled perfection!” “I’ll get my flat cap and Brummie (Birmingham) accent ready for a Peaky Blinders comeback.”

What are your views on Amy Jackson hitting back at trolls and her new look being criticised widely? Let us know in the comments.

