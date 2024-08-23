Producer and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently opened up about his daughter Ishaa Chopra’s tumultuous battle with bipolar disorder. We vividly said how difficult it was for him as a parent to comprehend. For the unversed, Ishaa Chopra is Vidhu’s daughter from his former wife, Shabnam Sukhdev. He is currently married to editor and film critic Anupama Chopra.

Ishaa Chopra not only battled bipolar disorder bravely, but she also turned her struggle into a memoir titled Finding Order In Disorder. She is a mental health advocate and works relentlessly to spread awareness against mental health issues. Talking to The Times Of India, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled how it was their family doctor who first discovered Ishaa’s mental illness. He said, “Thanks to his guidance, I understood that it’s a condition like any other, and we needed to fight it together as a family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaa Vinod Chopra (@ishaavchopra)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled that she had a perfect guru when Ishaa Chopra was in Pune. Then, the Shikara director realized that engaging yourself in art and having an excellent guiding anchor helps a person disengage from all distractions. The filmmaker added, “My job was to take on her stress. That’s the first thing the caretaker or family should do. I hate to make this comparison, but since I am writing a fantasy, I have to say it: like the Sagar Manthan, the family has to take the poison out of the mind of the family member who is suffering, hold it, and bear with it.”

Ishaa Chopra often shares endearing pictures with her father. She also shares dance videos as therapy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidhu Vinod Chopra last helmed the movie 12th Fail, which was a huge success. The film starred Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. It was based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who achieved his dreams of becoming an IPS officer by battling poverty and several hardships.

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About How She Deals With Her Mental Health Amid Being Under Constant Public Scrutiny: “I Go To Therapy, I Journal…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News