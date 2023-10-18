Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends therapy sessions and writes journals to keep her mental health in check.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is determined to focus on her self-care and hates the way the world views her in terms of her looks.

“I go to therapy, I journal, I take self-care days. I think self-care is so focused on doing a facemask and putting a scrunchie in but actually, it’s lighting a candle and taking a moment to yourself, and counting your blessings and embracing your true inner self and nurturing that,” Millie Bobby Brown told Glamour magazine in a video chat, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Millie also recounted a recent incident where she felt abused over her looks in public.

She said: “The other day I was in a restaurant and I was asked if I could take a picture with this man, and I said, ‘No. I’m really not feeling like I want to today.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re not looking that great anyway’.”

“So, I feel like things like that and those examples and those day to day challenges are the things I’ve struggled with the most – just not being able to see the interior of who I am and maybe the fact that I was just struggling that day, or not able to. Making it about the exterior and my looks is kind of what I’m fighting against.”

Millie has been named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year 2023, alongside 39-year-old actress America Ferrera, and each have their own cover of the title in a special edition of the magazine.

The actress, who shot to fame playing Eleven in Netflix‘s ‘Stranger Things’, revealed in an interview to mark the honour she felt “penalised” for talking too loudly when she shot to fame.

The Enola Holmes actress was trolled for getting excitable during interviews when she became globally famous, and said about her early media appearances with her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars: “We’re kids – we talk over each other.”

“I was just penalised for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud.”

She recalled she was accused by trolls of “trying to steal the thunder” of her castmates and adults would call her “an idiot,” “stupid,” and “a brat.” Millie, who is engaged to rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s 21-year-old son Jake Bongiovi, said: “It’s hard to hear that at 13.”

“You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person.’ In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”

For the unversed, earlier this year, when Millie announced getting engaged with the love of her life, Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram post, she had garnered a lot of love from her fans.

