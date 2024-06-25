Sonakshi Sinha's Rumored Romances: B-Town's Juiciest Link-Ups

Bollywood’s latest buzz is all about Sonakshi Sinha and her wedding bells with Zaheer Iqbal! This power couple has recently set social media on fire with whispers of a grand wedding, making fans and tabloids alike go into a frenzy. While Sona has finally settled with her special one, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the juicy link-ups that have surrounded Sonakshi over the years.

1. Salman Khan

Kicking off with the man who gave Sonakshi her big break – Salman Khan. Their sizzling chemistry in the Dabangg series set tongues wagging. Although both have consistently shot down the rumors, their camaraderie is undeniable.

2. Arjun Kapoor

Back when Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi were co-stars in Tevar, rumors of their close-knit friendship turning romantic took center stage. The duo was often seen together at events, and their social media banter only added fuel to the fire. Although they claimed to be “just friends,” their fans couldn’t help but ship them together.

3. Shahid Kapoor

While filming R… Rajkumar, Shahid and Sonakshi’s chemistry was palpable. The Bollywood grapevine buzzed with tales of them getting cozy off the sets too. Despite their vehement denials, whispers of a budding romance persisted.

4. Bunty Sajdeh

Sonakshi’s rumored romance with celebrity manager Bunty Sajdeh has been one of the more under-the-radar link-ups. The duo has been spotted at numerous events together, sparking rumors of a serious relationship.

5. Aditya Shroff

Before Sonakshi stepped into the Bollywood spotlight, she was rumored to be dating Aditya Shroff, the owner of Fame Cinemas. Their relationship was said to be quite serious, with talks of marriage even making rounds. However, as Sona’s Bollywood career took off, the relationship reportedly fizzled out.

6. Hardik Pandya

No Bollywood link-up list is complete without a crossover into the world of sports. Sonakshi and cricket star Hardik Pandya’s rumored fling had everyone’s attention for a while. Their alleged late-night meet-ups and party appearances led to wild speculations. However, like many rumors in Tinseltown, this one too didn’t come with any concrete evidence.

