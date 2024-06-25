Back to Black: From Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur To Vedang Raina; Bollywood’s Leading Men in Black

Bollywood’s leading men have long been trendsetters in the fashion world, and their affinity for all-black ensembles is both timeless and cutting-edge. Let’s delve into the style choices of five heartthrobs who effortlessly rock this monochromatic look:

One color that remains a timeless favorite in the wardrobes of Bollywood’s leading men is black. Its versatility and elegance make it a go-to choice for various occasions, from red carpets to casual outings.

From Varun Dhawan, and Vedang Raina To Aditya Roy Kapur, these heartthrobs have included black as staple color in their wardrobe, each making a bold statement with their love for black. These stars are not just actors but style icons, proving that black is indeed the ultimate choice for making a powerful fashion statement in Bollywood.

Here, we spotlight five heartthrobs who recently turned heads with their stunning all-black ensembles.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan exuded effortless cool in a mesh black t-shirt paired with a black bomber jacket and matching pants. The mesh detailing added a touch of edginess to his look, while the bomber jacket kept it stylishly casual.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur dazzled in a leather bomber jacket adorned with sequins. Paired with black pants, ARK’s outfit combined rugged charm with a hint of sparkle, making for a striking and fashionable appearance.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina opted for a unique twist on the classic suit. He sported a black suit embellished with charms, and the cropped blazer added an avant-garde touch. This innovative ensemble showcased his flair for combining traditional and contemporary styles.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi kept it traditional yet modern in a black kurta pajama set, topped with a stylish jacket. His look seamlessly blended desi elegance with contemporary fashion, making it perfect for any occasion. His look is a complete contrast to Varun Dhawan.

Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar opted for simplicity with a touch of class in a black co-ord set. The coordinated outfit emphasized clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, proving that sometimes, less is more.

Sooraj Pancholi

Joining the league of style icons, Sooraj Pancholi impresses in a black turtleneck paired with sleek black pants. His choice reflects a timeless and refined approach to fashion.

These Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Aditya, or Vedang show that an all-black ensemble can be versatile, elegant, and cutting-edge, each bringing their unique flair to the timeless color.

