Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia often make news not only for their professional work but also for their adorable chemistry. After hiding their romance for a few months, the couple made their relationship public around the release of their film Lust Stories 2 in June 2023.

Vijay has now opened up about why he chose not to hide his relationship with Tamannaah from fans and media. The Mirzapur actor has revealed that keeping romance hidden felt like a restriction to him, and he did not want to ‘cage’ his feelings.

Vijay Varma Says He Felt Caged in Hiding His Relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay recently appeared for an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, where he was asked if he was apprehensive about making his relationship with Tamannaah public. The actor replied, “I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this.”

The 38-year-old star added that he wanted to openly go out with his lady love and click pictures with her, without worrying about keeping it a secret. “It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don’t like such restrictions. It wasn’t like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn’t want to be caged. I didn’t want to cage my feelings,” Vijay stated.

At the same time, the Darlings actor explained that while the media gets to see a part of his relationship with Tamannaah, there are some aspects of their love life that the couple has still kept private. “I have over 5000 photos of both of us, but that’s nowhere on social media, because that’s for the both of us,” Vijay added.

This is not the first time Vijay has discussed his personal life. In July, the actor talked about whether public attention has affected his and Tamannaah’s connection. “Our relationship is so strong and lovely, now we have fun with it,” he told Mashable India. On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his Netflix series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Tamannaah, meanwhile, is making the nation groove with her sizzling dance moves in the Stree 2 track, Aaj Ki Raat.

