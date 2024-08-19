Actor Vijay Varma is a popular face on the OTT platforms and has been part of many notable movies and web series. He is now set to don a pilot’s uniform for the upcoming Netflix mini-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is being created by Anubhav Sinha. The trailer for the same was released on Monday, and the netizens cannot keep calm. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, the series is inspired by the actual events that took place in 1999 when an Indian Airlines Airbus A300 was hijacked. It was Indian Airlines Flight 814, commonly known as IC 814, and thus the show’s name. It came from Kathmandu, Nepal, to Delhi, India, on December 24. After being hijacked, the plane was flown to several locations before landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan. There were around 176 passengers onboard.

The recently released trailer is two minutes and fifty-six seconds long and gives an insight into the upcoming mini-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The series has an ensemble of cast members, including Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Patralekha, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljit Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Sushant Singh, Pooja Gor, Dia Mirza, and Yashpal Sharma.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a story of 188 lives and seven harrowing days of courage, tough decisions, and survival. The limited series will be released on Netflix. The fans are thrilled about the upcoming series and have shared their opinions of it in the comments. One of the Vijay Varma fans wrote, “Wow…Vijay Varma is totally killing it with his dialogue.”

Another one said, “Vijay Varma as a pilot ….🙈 i din’t know I needed something like this in my life .”

Followed by one saying, “Vijay Verma is silently ruling in Bollywood.”

Another praising the casting wrote, “What a Star Cast all of them are gem. Naseeruddin Shah ,Arvind Swami ,Vijay Varma , Dia Mirza, manoj pahwa , kumud mishra.”

“This is a real trailer… now I am hooked and waiting,” shared one fan.

One fan stated, “Goosebumps, Netflix best decision.”

Another said, “Top notch casting, blockbuster loading.”

“It will be a masterclass; just see the range of actors involved,” said one fan.

And, “Netflix is killing n chilling now a days.”

Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Kumud Mishra starrer IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will premiere on Netflix on August 29. Check out the heart-thumping trailer here:

