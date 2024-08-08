Sitcoms have been a staple of television entertainment for a long time and are known for their humor and relatable scenarios. Iconic sitcoms like Seinfeld, The Office, and Friends have captivated audiences worldwide, and despite being the oldest, they still reign the sitcom genre for their memorable characters, heartwarming moments, witty dialogue, and light-hearted laughter. The longest-running sitcoms in the industry have different humor styles, leaving a legacy. However, achieving longevity in sitcoms is always challenging, as humor is subjective and evolving. Despite that, many sitcoms have featured incredible staying power over the years, keeping the audiences hooked with its updated humor. If you’re a fan of sitcoms, here are the top 7 longest-running sitcoms you must add to your watch list.

The Simpsons (1989-Present)

With over 760 episodes and 35 seasons, The Simpsons is one of the longest-running sitcoms ever. The show premiered in 1989 and featured the stereotypical American family, Simpsons, who lives in the fictional town of Springfield. Homer Simpson is a bumbling father who works at a nuclear plant and is often outsmarted by his family. Marge is the patient matriarch who puts up with Homer’s antics, and their children include Bart and Maggie. Although the series began focusing on the Simpson family, it has expanded to include a rich ensemble of Springfield’s residents. Several episodes of The Simpsons highlight the characters of Springfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsons)

Family Guy (1999-Present)

Another American sitcom that has been running since the ‘90s is Family Guy, which mocks American culture. The show has spanned 22 seasons and follows an unusual family, the Griffins, who live in Quahog, Rhode Island. Peter Griffin is a typical American dad who lives with his wife, Lois, and their three children, Meg, Chirs, and Stewie, as well as their talking dog, Brian. The series was canceled two times during its first three seasons due to low ratings. However, it was revived, becoming a staple of Fox’s animated sitcom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Guy (@familyguyfox)

American Dad! (2005-Present)

Since its first episode in 2005, American Dad! has remained the best and the longest-ever animated sitcom. The show follows an upper-class American family whose patriarch, Stan Smith, works for the CIA. The family includes a homemaker mother, a hippie teen daughter, a nerdy high schooler, a talking fish, and an alien. The show is much like Family Guy and is known for its absurdist and boundary-pushing humor. The show has aired over 350 episodes and was renewed by Fox for the 21st season, making it the longest-running sitcom on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Smith (@rogerthealien)

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

The Big Bang Theory made history by airing over 279 episodes in 13 seasons. The sitcom gained global popularity for its witty characters and storylines. The show follows four best friends working at the California Institute of Technology and are Mensa-certified. The Big Bang Theory also has an added character who is a beautiful waitress. The show has won seven Emmys out of 46 nominations and became the biggest hit among audiences than critics. After the original show ended, Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons, became an iconic TV character, leading to a prequel sitcom, Young Sheldon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory)

Two And A Half Men (2003-2015)

Two and a Half Men is centered around a bachelor, Charlie, who writes jingles after his brother Alan, a divorced chiropractor, and his son move in with him. The show aired in 2003 and has aired 12 seasons. Charlie Sheen played the lead role of Charlie until 2011, and after that Ashton Kutcher played the lead. Until Sheen was leading the role, the show topped the ranking as the most-watched episodic show on television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two and a Half Men 👨‍👨‍👦📺 (@two_and_a_half_men_official)

Modern Family (2009-2020)

First aired in 2009, Modern Family is centered around a family and their everyday drama. The viewers of the show can highly resonate with the sitcom, portraying the issues of three diverse families. Modern Family featured a diverse and engaging ensemble with a husband and a wife raising three kids, a same-sex couple adopting and becoming parents, and a grandfather marrying a younger woman. The show has a blend of eccentric, colorful, and lovable characters. After entertaining audiences for 11 years, the show concluded in 2020. Modern Family has won several awards including an Emmy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Family (@modernfamily)

Friends (1994-2004)

Friends is among one of the shows that is truly adored by today’s generation. The show features a group of friends in their 20s and 30s dealing with relatable struggles. The sitcom has a perfect ensemble of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. Despite being over two decades since the show ended, Friends remains one of the most popular and top 10 shows in the sitcom genre. The show also arranged a Friends reunion special in 2021 to bring back nostalgia for its fanbase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 3: Potential Release Date, Plot, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News