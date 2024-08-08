Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still going well at the box office despite the arrival of multiple other movies, including biggies like Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine. It achieved the crown of the highest-grossing film of 2024 in no time and went for the all-time box office records. It is now set to break the internet, too, as it is reportedly set to release on OTT. Keep scrolling to know more.

About Inside Out 2-

It is the sequel to the 2015 movie Inside Out. The prequel was also a critical and commercial success, with the Best Animated Feature Film of the Year Oscar to its credit. The 2015 movie collected $859.07 million at the worldwide box office, and the sequel has gone past that by a large margin.

The official synopsis of Inside Out 2 reads, “The film follows newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment show up.”

For the unversed, the voice cast of Inside Out 2 includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Paul Walter Hauser, Yvette Nicole Brown, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edibiri, Kensington Tallman, Tony Hale and more. It was directed by Kelsey Mann.

Inside Out 2 box office –

Inside Out 2 opened with record numbers and collected $154.2 million on its release day. So far, the Pixar animation has grossed $629.5 million at the North American box office and $929.34 million overseas. Globally, the film has hit the $1.56 billion cume. It is the 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

Inside Out 2 on OTT-

According to When to Stream’s report, Inside ut 2 will allegedly hit the OTT platforms, Apple, Amazon, and Google, as VOD on August 20 after two months of its theatrical release. The movie came out on June 14. It is available to pre-order on Amazon at $29.99. Since it is under Disney, it will eventually arrive on Disney+, which will be the film’s home-streaming platform.

INSIDE OUT 2 (2024)

Streaming: August 20, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#InsideOut2

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/D2Qz2IJj5p — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) August 8, 2024

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

