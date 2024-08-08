There has been no satisfactory update regarding Euphoria Season 3 yet. In fact, the actors who star in the teen drama are as clueless as we are. But Hunter Schafer is currently making noise over cheating allegations on co-star and ex-real-life partner Dominic Fike. Scroll below for her bombshell claims!

In February 2022, Hunter began dating her Euphoria co-star Dominic. Their romance blossomed during their time together on the sets of the Zendaya led show. There was a lot of love, but unfortunately, their relationship ended in July 2023. The duo has previously confessed to struggling after their unfortunate breakup.

Hunter Schafer says breakup with Dominic Fike was “mutual”

During Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Hunter Schafer called her split from Dominic Fike one of the “cleaner breakups” she has been through. However, their split wasn’t easy as it got “messy” at a point, and even though they “mutually” broke up, the decision wasn’t easy for either party.

Hunter Schafer did not shy away from confessing her feelings for Dominic Fike as she added, “It was so, so hard because we really loved each other. He’s a really special person and I love his soul and everything.”

Hunter accuses Dominic of infidelity

The relationship was also difficult as Dominic had never dated anyone like Hunter, who identifies as a trans woman, before. Eyeballs were raised when Schafer accused her ex-boyfriend of infidelity.

Hunter Schafer claimed, “Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time. It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person. And this whole process of realizing that cheating has nothing to do with you.”

Dominic Fike is yet to react to the allegations!

Hunter Schafer on Euphoria Season 3

Just like other cast members, Schafer said she has “no idea” about what’s going on with Euphoria Season 3. However, she agrees that it’s going to be difficult to get back on sets after all these years of losing people. The actress also broke down as she spoke about Angus Cloud‘s death and called it “hard”.

