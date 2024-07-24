Zendaya-led Euphoria is not only popular but critically acclaimed as well. The third season has been facing delays, and the last season was released in 2020-2021. Now, a source has revealed that the Challengers star and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, have some tension owing to his other series, The Idol. Keep scrolling for more.

The creator blamed Zendaya for the delays. The first season premiered in 2019. It features the Challengers star, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi in lead roles. The leading lady won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her outstanding performance in a drama series. The source revealed that during the show’s first season, Sam and the Emmy winner were very close and ‘thick as thieves.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report, a source close to the development has revealed that Zendaya was allegedly frustrated with Sam Levinson because of the delay in Season 3 and the latter’s focus on The Idol. The insider added, “As Levinson wound up spending far more time on The Idol than anticipated, Zendaya’s frustration grew. Levinson had not yet delivered scripts for Euphoria’s third season — scripts that are still a work in progress more than two years after viewers watched the last episode of season two.”

They continued, “Zendaya was so perturbed that she asked for a meeting with HBO’s Bloys and Orsi, demanding to know why the network allowed Levinson to turn his attention to another show — an HBO show, no less — with Euphoria hanging in the balance.”

The report further claimed, “Zendaya had nothing to do with The Idol but was swept up in fan backlash for a project she hadn’t wanted Levinson to take on in the first place. Sources note that she was already a seasoned actress when she appeared in Euphoria at 22, and she closely tracks the mood on social media. ‘Her image is pristine,’ says an executive who has dealt with her. ‘And fans were turning against Sam,’ urging Zendaya to distance herself.”

One of the sources blamed the Dune 2 star for focusing on movies, which resulted in Euphoria Season 3’s delay. They said, “It was all about her. Everybody wanted to make it about Sam, but it was her.” Meanwhile, Sam Levinson had a strained relationship with Kevin Turen, and he was also not allowed to be present at Turen’s funeral. With Kevin gone, Sam’s wife Ashley will be an executive producer on Euphoria Season 3, and allegedly, Zendaya is not happy about that.

The report added, “With Turen gone, Zendaya is not the only person involved with the show to feel that way. Sources say Ashley is a very different proposition from Turen — more sharp-elbowed than conciliatory and, above all, fiercely protective of her husband.”

One of the talent reps told the media outlet, “Sam needs somebody else beside Ashley. He needs a voice of reason, and Kevin was a genius at that. Sam really is a big talent, but he needs managing, and if you’re a spouse, it’s tough. He needs boundaries; he needs deadlines. It’s hard for a spouse to set limits. You’re setting yourself up for failure.”

Euphoria season 3 is probably still in the pre-production stage, and nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the filming. Till then, check out the first two seasons of the show on Max.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Exclusive: Splitsvilla X5’s Digvijay Singh Rathee Makes Bold Career Shift: ‘Inspired By Ranveer Singh, Acting Has Completely Captivated Me!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News