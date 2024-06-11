Euphoria Season 3 encountered multiple roadblocks that led to a massive delay in release. The untimely demise of actor Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen, along with the Writer’s Strike, impacted the timeline in unexpected ways. Sam Levinson is finally working on it and below are all the exciting details.

The first season of the teen drama series premiered in 2019. It created a social media phenomenon, with users channeling their inner Cassey, Rue, or Alexis in viral reels. Even simple as the makeup the characters wore majorly influenced the youth. The streak of virality continued with Season 2, which was released on Netflix in 2022. The production for Season 3 was expected to begin in 2023 but was unfortunately halted due to the aforementioned factors.

Fans have been eager to get an update on Euphoria Season 3. There remain numerous questions, starting from a possible leap to the cast members who are confirmed to return to the show. In an interview with Variety, the chairman and CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys, answered all our questions.

Asked if Zendaya, along with Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and others, will reprise their characters in Euphoria Season 3, Casey Bloys confirmed, “It’s the same core cast.” This is a huge sigh of relief, especially after Jacob’s last statement of being unsure about his return due to the age gap between his character and in real life.

What’s the status of Euphoria Season 3?

HBO CEO shared, “(Creator and writer) Sam (Levinson) is working on it. There’s been a lot of back and forth… One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

Well, we’re super excited for the upcoming season. How about you?

