Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is moving ahead like a juggernaut in the theatres. It was released in the theatres just last Friday and has already accumulated a massive sum at the box office. It was released in China this Friday and has debuted at the top position. Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust are joined by a few other emotions as Riley hits puberty. Scroll below for the deets.

The first film was released in 2015, and the audience met with Riley and her family. They move to San Francisco, where Riley finds it hard to adapt to the situation. There, while in the headquarters, things are chaos in the absence of Joy and Sadness. The film by Pete Docter won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Inside Out evoked a lot of emotions, which struck the right chord with the audience, and the sequel is also being appreciated by the fans.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that Inside Out 2 debuted with a solid $2.6 million on Friday, opening day from 81K screenings. This includes last Saturday’s $300K previews. The sequel has debuted at the #1 position in China and has received a 9.5 star on Maoyan, which is equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore.

The report further details that Inside Out 2 has earned $935K in pre-sales for Saturday and will play over 69K screenings as Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to be released in the Chinese territories on Saturday. The movie is eyeing a $9 million—$12 million debut weekend in China.

Kelsey Mann‘s film earned $154.2 million on its opening weekend in the United States and has earned $255.1 million in the domestic market so far. Internationally, Inside Out 2 has collected $226.7 million and counting. So far, the Pixar film’s worldwide collection is $481.8 million. It is expected to cross the $500 million mark this weekend.

Inside Out 2 has been released in the Chinese theatres on June 21, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: All Planet Of The Apes Movies Ranked Per Rotten Tomatoes; ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Has The Lowest Score

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News