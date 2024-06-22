Despite the juggernaut Inside Out 2’s arrival in the theatres, Hollywood star Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is doing an impressive job at the box office and is churning in winning numbers. The buddy cop actioner has managed to charm cinemagoers. Let us check out its collections in the United States so far.

The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise completed its second week in the cinemas, and it debuted at the top of the domestic chart but has now been pushed to the second position after Inside Out 2 came out. The movie debuted with more than the exhibitors expected and crushed their predictions. Director duo Adil & Bilall returned as the film’s director in the franchise, the second time after taking over from celebrated filmmaker Michael Bay, who sat on the director’s chair for the first and second films. Keep scrolling for more.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected $2.8 million on its second Thursday and is the 2nd biggest second Thursday, while Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune 2 take the first position. It saw a drop of only 35.7% from last Thursday. Bad Boys 4 has scored the best second Thursday in the franchise and has beaten 2020’s Bad Boys For Life’s $2 million, which was before the pandemic and was not facing a mammoth like Inside Out 2 in the post-Covid era, as per Luiz Fernando.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has hit $128.1 million in North America and is set to beat Bad Boys II’s entire $138.6 million US haul this weekend. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys 4 is eyeing a $185 million-$205 million run in the North American box office. So far, it has accumulated $102.4 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo, and the global cume is $230.6 million.

Adil and Bilall directed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Vanessa Hudgens was released in the US on June 7, 2024.

