Inside Out 2 is in complete motion and in no mood to slow down as it keeps achieving milestone after milestone. It has now taken down the Titans at the US box office; that is, it has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s collections. It has not even been a week since it came out, and it is already making and breaking records. Scroll below for the deets.

The MonsterVerse movie performed well at the box office and has become the highest-grossing in the franchise. It was released in March and thoroughly entertained the audiences. However, it, too, failed to beat Dune: Part Two’s collections. Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus stands tall at the top of the list of highest-grossing films 2024. But that will change soon, judging by the pace with which Pixar’s animated movie moves forward. It is the sequel to the 2015 movie, which was also successful and even earned an Oscar.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s domestic collections, and not only that, it has also surpassed Kung Fu Panda 4’s entire US run. The movie Kelsey Mann has already collected $205.7 million in the North American box office and counting. The animated film achieved this feat in five days. It collected $29.1 million on Tuesday, known as Discount Day, and saw a jump of 29.9% from Monday. It has reportedly beaten Barbie [$26 million] and Incredibles 2’s first Tuesday as 6th biggest first Tuesday of all time, 2nd biggest Tuesday post-Covid and 1st biggest Tuesday ever for animation.

The report also stated that the Inside Out sequel is the highest-grossing animation and second-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the only movie besides Dune: Part Two to hit $200 million in 2024 in the US. The Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya-led film earned $282.1 million in North American theatres. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $196.4 million, and Kung Fu Panda 4 made $193.5 million.

Inside Out 2 is expected to beat Dune: Part Two‘s $711.8 million global run and take the crown of 2024’s highest-grossing film. It will reportedly be the first film of the year to cross the $300 million mark on Saturday. The movie was released on June 14 and is successfully running.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide (2024): Dune 2 Topples With A Staggering $142 Million Gap From Godzilla x Kong; Guess Where Inside Out 2 & Others Stand?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News